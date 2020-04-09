Chris and Andrew Cuomo Name Their Mother as Motivation to Stay Home Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Chris Cuomo welcomed his older brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and the siblings delved into one of their famous bickering exchanges over a new social media campaign designed to promote social distancing.

On Wednesday, Andrew debuted the new #IStayHomeFor campaign, which encourages people to share a photo of someone they love -- who is high-risk for COVID-19 and who is their motivation for staying at home and stopping the spread of the outbreak.

"It's a good idea. It's a good way to connect, the personal commitment of what they're doing. My decision is, and as I posted today, very early before anybody else responded to the call that you put out, I'm staying home for my mother," said Chris, who is currently battling COVID-19 while quarantined at home. "Because I love her and at her age, she's uniquely vulnerable to the virus."

"Who are you staying home for? Because I'm staying home for my mom," the 49-year-old CNN newsman added, clearly baiting his older brother.

"Yeah. The whole campaign is dedicated to my mother. And I said that first thing this morning. When I posted my picture," the 62-year-old governor responded, referring to an Instagram pic of their mom, Matilda Cuomo. "I'm staying home for my mother."

"You're staying home for your mom, too? Isn't that weird after I just said it?" Chris shot back.

"No. I went first. I had my picture at my press conference saying I'm doing it for my mother," Andrew replied, adding, "And she was my mother first, by the way."

"That is true. That one, you win that point, 100%. You were born first," Chris conceded.

To the governor's credit, his post came a full three hours before his younger brother's, and both posts celebrated their love for their mom.

Chris then decided to change his declaration, and tossed up a black-and-white family photo from the 1970s, showing a very tall, young Andrew and a preteen Chris standing outside the family's house.

"I'm staying home for this guy in the front," Chris said, referring to Andrew. "Because this is the guy who helped me shape who I am today."

"Look how I was looking at him so lovingly back then. I know it looks like I'm staring at his diamond encrusted belt buckle, but I'm not," Chris added with a laugh, referring to Andrew's very 1970s ensemble. "I'm actually staring up at the young man who made me so proud as his brother back then."

"There are no words," Andrew said, after demanding Chris take the photo down and denying it was of him.

As @NYGovCuomo rolls out his #IStayAtHomeFor social media campaign, his brother @ChrisCuomo shares a surprise.



"I'm staying home for these guys," says Cuomo, revealing a vintage Cuomo family photo.



"There are no words. There are no words," says the governor with a smile. pic.twitter.com/kIRGqbMxXa — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 9, 2020

Ultimately, Andrew put the bickering to the side and summed up the point of the campaign, explaining, "People have to understand, if you want to be reckless with your own life, don't endanger others. And that's what the 'Stay At Home For' campaign is all about."

"I love you very much. Thank you for coming on the show," Chris shared at the end of their chat. "Thank you for keeping my spirits up and thank you for what you're doing for the state."

"Oh, I'd like to say it was my pleasure, but it wasn't," Andrew shot back, with deadpan humor.

Later in the episode, Chris spoke with fellow CNN anchor Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and gave an optimistic update on his health battle.

"Today I am oddly spacey, and I don't know why, but guess what? On the night of Passover, I got good news -- I think the worst of this is over for me," he shared. "I know I just jinxed myself by saying that, but Christina and I had smiles on our faces today."

"My fever has been unusually low most of the day," he added. "Ordinarily at this time, doc, I am not faking it, I'm baking. And right now, I'm still just a little bit above normal, so, that's great news."

The update comes a day after Cuomo said he's been feeling "a little depressed" over his illness.

"It's hard to have a fever for 20 hours a day," Cuomo said on Tuesday's show. "It just wears you down emotionally."

Check out the video below for more on Cuomo's painful and frightening battle with COVID-19.

