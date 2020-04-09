Andy Cohen Shares Pic of Anderson Cooper Outside His Window as They Practice Social Distancing

Andy Cohen had a special visitor on Tuesday.

The Watch What Happens Live host -- who recently recovered from coronavirus -- looked down from his window at his New York City home to find his friend, Anderson Cooper. The newscaster had biked over to say a quick hello -- while keeping extreme social distance.

"This is about as close as I’ll be getting to @andersoncooper for a while.... (on 10x zoom lens btw!)," Cohen captioned a pic of Cooper balancing on his bike while staring up at his friend with a big smile. Cohen added the hashtags, "#ComeToMyWindow #SocialDistancing," while fans praised the two for doing their part to slow the spread of coronavirus in the comments.

Cohen revealed on March 20 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The father of one was under quarantine for 12 days, and separated from his son, Benjamin, during that time. The pair finally reunited late last month.

"I've hosted reunions for years, but yesterday's was the best one yet. ♥️," Cohen wrote alongside an Instagram photo of their touching reunion.

"It was really sweet," he added on his SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy. "His mouth was just wide open with delight. He was definitely delighted."

See more on how celebs are coping with the coronavirus pandemic in the video below.

