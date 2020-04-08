Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and 'Modern Family' Cast Share Memories Ahead of Series Finale

Modern Family is coming to an end on Wednesday, signing off after 11 seasons of laughs and love as one of television's most watched and acclaimed family sitcoms of the last decade.

But before the cast and crew say goodbye on TV, with an hour-long documentary retrospective, followed by their two-part finale episode, they took to social media to thank friends, fans and followers for tuning in to watch the extended Pritchett-Delgado-Dunphy-Tucker family through their ups and downs over the past 10+ years.

Stars like Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, and more from the Modern Family family shared pics on their Instagram accounts, along with heartfelt captions for their fans and TV brood.

"Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened," Hyland shared in her post. "To put it in Bachelor terms, I’ve had an incredible journey with this show. Our cast and crew were always phenomenal and we very quickly grew to be a real life #modernfamily I will miss these people tremendously but am so grateful I was lucky enough to work with them. So get your tissues ready... The end of 11 years with @abcmodernfam airs tonight on @abcnetwork 8/7c pm. Thank you all for being there every step of the way. We love you 💕."

"My family on and off screen forever 💞 What an amazing 11 years!" Vergara wrote. "So thankful for this family, the crew and all of our #modernfamily fans 🙏🏽 Tune in tonight to see how it all ends 📺 8|7c #modernfamilyfinale."

"It’s been an amazing journey with my #ModernFamily ❤️ It’s hard to type this because it still doesn’t feel real," Winter captioned some of her favorite pics. "We are all so grateful for the love we’ve received over the course of this 11 year journey. To know our fans love our family just as much as we do is the most amazing gift. Also...WE HAVE/HAD THE BEST CREW IN THE WORLD. They are a HUGE, insanely important part of our Modern Family ❤️ Even though you only see us on your screens, we have just as wonderful people working behind the camera that I will miss seeing all the time. We have been so lucky."

"I’m crying too hard to see the keyboard," Julie Bowen shared. "From beginning to end, thanks for being a part of our #ModernFamily."

See more tributes from the Modern Family cast and crew below!

Modern Family's farewell airs Wednesday night on ABC, with Modern Family: A Modern Farewell retrospective special at 8pm PT/ET, followed by the two-part series finale at 9pm PT/ET.

