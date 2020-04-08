Gwyneth Paltrow Gets 'Moral Support' From Her Kids Apple and Moses While Working From Home: Pic

Gwyneth Paltrow has some top tier co-workers! The 47-year-old Goop founder took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet selfie with her two kids, Apple, 15, and Moses, 14, while quarantining in their home.

"WFH with some moral support 💚," she captioned the shot, which features herself smiling while her children look less impressed.

Paltrow's longtime pal, Derek Blasberg, commented on the post, writing: "The cutest admins I've ever seen 😻." Sara Foster also remarked, "I’ve never looked worse and you have never looked better 🤷🏻‍♀️."

Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk, recently opened up about what life has been like for their family in quarantine.

"We're really lucky we have a really solid relationship, but we're also in the house with the kids and it's pretty close quarters," Paltrow admitted in the intimacy-focused YouTube video. "And you know, I think we all feel, especially my teenagers right now, are feeling really pent in -- especially Apple, who is a really social creature."

Like many others across the globe, Paltrow is quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic, and trying to run her business from home. In a new cover story for Town & Country, she opens up about trying to help during these uncertain times.

“I find that the best way to metabolize the fear that many of us feel during this time is through generosity," Paltrow tells the magazine. "There are numerous people risking their lives to ensure that we’re lucky enough to shelter in place, and they need us."

Paltrow shares her two kids with ex-husband, Chris Martin and last month she wished him happy birthday with a sweet post of their family going skiing together.

"Happy Birthday to this hilarious, joy seeking, musical genius who gave me that guy in the middle there (and apple, too). We 💝you #cajm," she captioned the post.

Here's more on Paltrow's life at home:

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Discuss Family 'Tension' During Quarantine With Intimacy Coach

Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes 'Musical Genius' Ex-Husband Chris Martin a Happy Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Husband Brad Falchuk in Birthday Post