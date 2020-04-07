Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer Set to Reprise Their Roles in 'Call Me by Your Name' Sequel

Amid the cancellations, delays and pushed releases -- some good news in the world of movies.

Director Luca Guadagnino has confirmed that Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer are set to reprise their roles in the highly anticipated Call Me by Your Name sequel.

Guadagnino shared the news in an interview with Italian newspaper la Repubblica, saying of the sequel, “Of course, it’s a great pleasure to work with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel, and the other actors – they will all be in the new film.”

A sequel to the acclaimed film -- which earned four Academy Award nominations in 2018, including a Best Actor nod for Chalamet -- has been buzzed about since the first film's release, and gained even more momentum when Call Me by Your Name author André Aciman released a sequel to the book, titled Find Me, in October 2019.

However, it's unknown whether Guadagnino's planned sequel will be based on Find Me or not. ET spoke with Chalamet and Hammer at the Hollywood Film Awards in late 2018, where they said plans for the second film were already in the works.

“I think everybody is interested and invested in it happening,” Hammer said. “Getting a movie made from script to post-production normally requires about 72 lightning strikes, so hopefully… that'd be great.”

“We've talked about it,” added Chalamet. “I would love to.”

At the time, Hammer also reportedly said the story arc for the sequel was already planned, but that the film could be a few years away due to a time jump -- similar to director Richard Linklater's Before trilogy.

“Chronologically, in the storyline, it doesn’t happen right after the first one. There is a gap,” Vulture reported Hammer explaining at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival in October 2018. “So Luca wants to wait so that we age a bit more so that gap makes sense, kind of like a Linklater thing.”

