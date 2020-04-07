'Tiger King': Everything We Know About the Reported New Episode of the Netflix Docuseries

Following the huge success of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, it’s not surprising that Netflix would want to make more episodes for fans who are still clamoring for anything that they can get their hands on about Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and others at the center of the docuseries.

While directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin put as much as they could into seven episodes, which were filmed from 2014 up until weeks into 2020, there’s still a lot left unsaid and even more to be clarified. Since its release, several of the subjects -- Dillon Passage, Doc Antle, Jeff Lowe and John Finlay -- have spoken out while Baskin and Exotic have both issued reactions and addressed questions raised on-camera.

Now, Lowe is saying that there’s another episode coming -- and it could be dropping soon. Here’s everything ET knows so far:

What Is the Episode Going to Be About?

According to Passage, Exotic’s fourth and current husband, “it’s going to be a live episode, kind of like a reunion.” He continued by telling Andy Cohen that he only “spoke with one of the producers for a little while about it, adding that it’s “more like a talent interview.”

Though it’s probably being taped in real-time, Lowe revealed that they “we’re filming” on Sunday, April 5 -- and nothing was streamed to the public at that time.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!!



🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨



There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

Netflix is known to gather subjects or stars of its projects for follow-up interviews that have been posted to YouTube or social media. It’s possible that this is the case -- or it could be another, formal episode added onto the Tiger King series.

Who Is Participating?

When Lowe revealed that a new episode was reportedly coming, he said “we’re filming” it. The “we” here likely means Lowe and his wife, Lauren Dropla. But given that there are so many wild personalities that participated in the original docuseries, we can’t imagine it would just be those two.

Baskin’s rep, however, tells ET the Big Cat Rescue owner and her husband, Howard, “have not been approached about a new episode and would not participate if asked.” And Passage said in an interview with Cohen that “Netflix didn’t contact me to be part of that.”

Meanwhile, the main subject is behind bars, currently serving out a 22-year prison sentence for a failed murder-for-plot attempt against Baskin and other federal wildlife violations. Though, Netflix did recently get him on video phone for a brief follow-up interview, which could be included in the new episode.

Joe Exotic was interviewed from prison on March 22.



Here's what he told us pic.twitter.com/ueqTeWfKxh — Netflix (@netflix) April 3, 2020

In the interview, which was conducted on March 22, Exotic says he’s through with his intense feud with Baskin. “I'm done with the Carole Baskin saga,” he said. “It's now time to turn the tables and Joe get out of jail a free man and exonerated from all these charges.”

Since he has been in prison, Exotic has also filed a lawsuit against parts of the government, Lowe and others.

When Does It Come Out?

Lowe posted his announcement on Saturday, April 4, saying that it “will be on next week.” If that’s the case, Netflix typically likes to debut new programming on Fridays. So our educated guess is that anything new to the streaming platform would be released on Friday, April 10.

In the meantime, there is Exotic’s brief interview on Twitter while ET has video-chatted with Antle, Finlay and Lowe to get their inside perspective on the making of the Tiger King docuseries.

ET has reached out to Netflix for confirmation.

RELATED CONTENT:

John Finlay Says 'Tiger King' Made Him Look Like a 'Drugged-Out Hillbilly' (Exclusive)

'Tiger King's Doc Antle Reminisces About Working With Britney Spears for 2001 VMAs (Exclusive)

'Tiger King' Jeff Lowe Denies Claims He 'Set Up' Joe Exotic (Exclusive)