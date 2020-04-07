See Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Tasty Wedding Gift From Russell Crowe

One thing Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell won’t run out of during isolation? Figs!

The newlyweds revealed the fruity wedding gift that actor Russell Crowe sent them in honor of their recent early wedding.

The Australian couple shared a photo of the gifted fig tree on Instagram on Tuesday, to thank the New Zealand actor and also honor his 56th birthday.

“Happy Birthday, @russellcrowe 💙,” Irwin, 21, wrote alongside the post. “‪You’ll always be part of our family. Even though we can’t see you right now, we’re giving the beautiful fig you gifted us a hug and thinking of you. Hope your day is extraordinary.”

One of the images showed the Dancing With the Stars champ and her 23-year-old new husband posing alongside the Port Jackson fig tree.

“Presented to Bindi and Chandler to commemorate their wedding. Love from, Russell Crowe and family,” read a note tied to the trunk with white ribbon.

The young couple tied the knot in March at the Irwin family’s Australia Zoo in Queensland, Australia. Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, they wed ahead of their initial plans.

"We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend," Irwin wrote alongside her announcement. "There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now."

"We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe," she added.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Dish Engagement Details (Full Interview) Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Dish Engagement Details (Full Interview)

The conservationist talked with ET about the upcoming nuptials last July, sharing how the couple chose Australia Zoo because that’s where she feels “closest” to her late dad, Steve Irwin, who died in 2006.

"The most important thing is getting married here at Australia Zoo because this is where I feel closest to dad," she said. “I want to make sure that my mom is there, my brother is there, and that it's a really close family event and we'll remember dad, whether it's a clip that we play of dad or something that just reminds us of him. But having the wedding here at Australia Zoo, that's what means the most with my family. It'll be really special.”

See more on Irwin below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bindi Irwin Reveals How She Made the 'Tough Decision' to Change Her Wedding Plans Amid Coronavirus

Bindi Irwin Marries Chandler Powell, Lights a Candle in Her Dad's Honor

Bindi Irwin Pens Emotional Letter to Late Father Steve After Getting Engaged