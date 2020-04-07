Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce Name of Their New Non-Profit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed the inspiring name of their planned charitable organization.

The pair have settled on Archewell for their future organization, and a spokesperson for the couple released a statement to ET explaining the name and their intentions for the charity.

"Our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the statement explained. "Before Sussex Royal, came the idea of 'Arche' -- the Greek word meaning 'source of action.' We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name."

"To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon," the couple's statement continued. "We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

According to the trademark request, the Archewell name could cover everything from "printed educational and training materials," to "magazines, electronic books, and audio books" as well as "motion picture films… podcasts, audiovisual entertainment, television shows, digital entertainment content, and informational programming" among many other forms of media and business endeavors.

ET has learned that the scope of the trademark applications are purely protective and don’t necessarily indicate any specific plans.

Additionally, ET has learned that this is not a launch of the Archewell organization. Meghan and Harry feel the current focus should be on international efforts combating the global coronavirus pandemic.

The couple had long planned to name their family's charitable organization Sussex Royal. However, with the pair stepping back from their Royal positions and relocating to the United States, they've chosen to stop using the term for their forthcoming philanthropic efforts.

For more on news on the Sussexes, their move to Los Angeles and their charitable endeavors amid the coronavirus outbreak, see the video below.

