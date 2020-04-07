Khloe Kardashian Says She's Completely Uninterested in Dating After Tristan Thompson Split

Khloe Kardashian is 100 percent content with being single.

In a new clip from Thursday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe has a conversation with her mother, Kris Jenner, about her dating life, and she says she hasn't even been thinking about dating anyone since her breakup from Tristan Thompson last February. To Kris' shock, Khloe also says she hasn't been on a date since her split from her daughter, True's, father.

"I have friends, like, 'I want to hook you up with someone.' I just don't care," she says. "I'm focused on myself and True and that's just what I do."

"Who knows? Maybe I'll never date again," she adds.

Kris is clearly unhappy with Khloe's attitude toward dating, and calls the whole situation "a little sad."

"I want her to live her best life, and hope that she'll have another baby one day," Kris tells KUWTK cameras. "And I think it's good to put yourself out there for a little bit in order to figure out what you want and what's meant to be."

Later, Kris asks 35-year-old Khloe if she's freezing her eggs, and Khloe says no.

"If I want to, I will one day, I just don't care to," she says, although her mother clearly disagrees.

But Khloe says she is perfectly fine with where she's at in her love life at this time.

"I just find it so strange that people think it's such a negative when somebody wants to be single," she tells cameras. "Trust me, if I wanted to date, I would date. I want to invest my energy in my daughter and in my self-healing and I think that should be really empowering, and it should be more rewarded rather than frowned upon and like, 'Oh my gosh, is she OK?' I'm actually f**king fantastic and I think everyone needs to jump on this bandwagon."

ET spoke with both Khloe and Scott Disick in June, when she said she wasn't dating.

"I'm not dating right now. But I'm enjoying [life]. I love life," she said at the time. "I'm just really enjoying my life and my time with my baby and family."

"I don't want her to date," Scott added. "She doesn't need it right now."

Khloe definitely agreed.

"I don't. I'm so fine not dating right now," she reiterated. "I've never really put that much pressure on dating. Whoever you are in a room with, that you connect with and there's chemistry, then that's who you should date. But I'm just not even in that headspace, but you never know what will happen."

When ET spoke with Khloe again in November alongside her two older sisters, Kim and Kourtney, she had the same attitude.

"I'm just super happy and content and I'm focused on work and, like, taking care of me and my body, my soul and True," she said. "I'm just having so much fun with her, and when I want to, I will. It's not some deliberate thing that I think that hard about."

