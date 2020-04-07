Kaley Cuoco Says Quarantine 'Forced' Her to Move in With Husband Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are officially under one roof. The 34-year-old actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live via video chat on Monday and revealed that she and her husband had to move in together due to self-quarantine guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've been married for a year and a half, been together for almost four years. This quarantine has forced us to actually move in together," Cuoco said of Cook, whom she wed in June 2018. "It's been great for our relationship. And we like each other, we realized, which is even better!"

The big move happened last month when Cuoco was sent back to Los Angeles from filming due to the health crisis.

"I was shooting in New York and got sent back here, obviously, because of everything that was going on and we got to move into the house together," she explained. "So we moved in and I can't find anything. But the house is great."

"I think Karl would love it if I found my makeup at some point," added Cuoco, who was wearing a nightshirt and sporting a makeup-free look during her interview.

Cuoco first revealed that she and Cook didn't live together last August, telling E! News that they were building their "dream house" and explaining that they have a " very unconventional marriage."

A few months later, during an appearance on Brad Goreski's podcast, Brad Behavior, Cuoco expanded on her and Cook's reasons for living separately.

"I've obviously never been in a better relationship and I want this to last the rest of my life so, in a way, we're actually taking it slow," she said. "We've been together for almost four years. We've not lived together. We are building our house, as you know. We will be under the same roof, eventually, but this has worked for us."

"... I have the best relationship with Karl. We are so happy, but yes, we have separate lives and then our lives come together and he’s so supportive of me," she added. "He lets me be me, and I let him be him."

