Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt 'Can Get Through Anything,' Friend Melissa Etheridge Says

Melissa Etheridge has nothing but love for Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. The 58-year-old musician appeared on Monday night's at-home version of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she was asked about the exes' recent reunion during awards season.

"I was hoping I could do your show without mentioning her whose name will not be mentioned," Etheridge quipped, referencing Pitt's ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, whom she's spoken out against on multiple occasions.

But as for Pitt and Aniston, Etheridge had nothing but kind words.

"I loved Brad and Jen together. They were beautiful and I believe they will always remain friends because they are two very special people that can get through anything," she said. "I hope that their friendship lasts. Of course we would always [want them to get back together]. Those were the glory days, like you were saying. I remember those days, so yeah."

Etheridge performed at Pitt and Aniston's wedding in 2000. In 2016, she opened up to Cohen about losing Pitt as a friend when he got together with Jolie.

"I really hope that he reaches back out because there are a lot of us who haven’t seen him in 10 years," she said at the time. "And it was hard then. We all lost a friend."

Following her comments, Etheridge noted that Jolie's team reached out to her and responded by writing a song called "The Fixer Blues."

For more on the exes' SAG Awards reunion, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Aniston Surprises a Nurse Who Tested Positive for COVID-19

Jennifer Aniston Has Birthday Dinner Party With Courteney Cox and Friends

Justin Theroux Wishes Ex Jennifer Aniston a Happy Birthday