How Liam Hemsworth's Relationship With Gabriella Brooks Differs From His Marriage to Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth has found happiness after his divorce. The 30-year-old actor was first spotted with model Gabriella Brooks last December, four months after announcing his split from Miley Cyrus, whom he had married less than a year prior. A source tells ET that Brooks "can almost be described as the opposite of Miley."

"While Liam's family has been a huge support since the breakup with Miley, it was Gabriella who made him realize there is life after Miley. Gabriella is quiet, low key," the source says. "She loves to be alone with Liam and isn't seeking attention from others."

"Gabriella is young but adores him. She gets along with his parents and his closest friends," the source adds of the 21-year-old model. "The moment they started dating, they had incredible chemistry."

The source notes that "Liam loved Miley so much but in the back of his mind, he always knew a life with her would prove difficult because she never seemed ready to settle down."

"Liam wanted a marriage and family," the source says.

While Hemsworth is happy with Brooks, Cyrus has moved on too and is currently dating Cody Simpson.

"Miley has moved on; she feels free. She is happy and dating Cody at the moment with no pressure to marry," the source says. "Miley and Cody are staying home and social distancing together. She keeps saying this has been the best thing for her."

As for how Cyrus feels about her ex, the source says that she "just wants Liam to be happy."

"She knows how important love and marriage are for him, but she just needed her independence," the source says. "Miley and Liam have moved on and it seems they're both where they most want to be in life."

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

RELATED CONTENT:

Liam Hemsworth on How He's 'Rebuilding' After Miley Cyrus Split

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Spotted at Same Party Weeks After Finalizing Divorce

Liam Hemsworth Spotted Kissing Model Gabrielle Brooks on Australian Beach