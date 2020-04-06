'Riverdale' Star Casey Cott Shaved His Head on Instagram Live for Charity

PSA: Stop shaving your heads during quarantine! Unless, of course, you're shaving your head for a good cause and documenting it on Instagram Live -- like Casey Cott did over the weekend.

The Riverdale actor and his brother, Broadway actor Corey Cott, launched "The Cott Quarantine Cut" campaign to raise money for charity: water, an organization that their sister Carly works for.

"Washing hands is the first defense against the Coronavirus. In many parts of the world, washing hands with clean water is not an option," they wrote. The brothers' original goal was $3,000, which they said would bring clean water to 100 people.

In the end, they raised some $15,000 in four hours -- enough to provide clean water to an entire community -- with more than a thousand coming in after the Live ended. And hey, they don't look half bad with shaved heads, either.

"You guys are epic," Casey captioned a photo of their freshly shorn cuts.

You can rewatch the entire process of Casey cutting off all his hair below:

Corey also shared a sweet video of his son reacting to his new 'do. "My son is so proud of me! What a guy," he captioned it. "He has so much pride he barely even looks at me or touches me or wants anything to do with me."

"You can still donate to our @charitywater campaign. It’s open for the next 8 weeks," Corey added. "We are so close to $20,000 - which will provide clean and safe drinking water to TWO communities."

