Kendall Jenner Says She 'Hoped' Justin and Hailey Bieber Would Get Together

Kendall Jenner was always rooting for Justin and Hailey Bieber to get together! The 24-year-old model joined the married couple on their Instagram Live over the weekend, and opened up about hoping they'd get together.

"I think I hoped, because obviously Hails is my lady, my best friend. I wanted it so bad for both of you," Kendall shared. "It just makes me really happy. I said that to you guys at your wedding. I think I started crying."

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in September 2018, before hosting a second wedding one year later in South Carolina, which was attended by Kendall as well as Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner and more.

During the Instagram Live, Kendall also showed off some throwback Polaroid pics with the pair, and recounted her first meeting with Hailey, 23, when they were teenagers at the Hunger Games premiere.

"You and Kylie bonded and then I stole her. I stole Hails," Kendall said, before revealing that Hailey was her "first real friend in New York."

"Hails is the reason I love New York," she said. "I wasn't a huge New York fan prior... I love New York [now]. I have such an appreciation for it, but L.A. is home. And L.A.'s just the best."

"That's how I feel about New York," Hailey countered.

"I think there's something so special about New York and I love it for a certain amount of time, but I have to be able to come to L.A. Because it's just the weather, the quality of life is so nice here," Kendall added.

Justin , Hailey and Kendall Jenner via Instagram Live pic.twitter.com/6QCiPSSXcg — The Biebers (@TheBiebersud) April 6, 2020

Justin , Hailey and Kendall Jenner via Instagram Live pic.twitter.com/hK3etlwjQu — The Biebers (@TheBiebersud) April 6, 2020

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kendall has been quarantining in her Los Angeles home with her friend, Tiffany, and keeping busy with books, crafts and walks.

"I've been honestly trying as much as I can to stay off screens. I have dove into some shows and movies and stuff. Last night I watched The Last Song because I just saw it on my thing and I was like, 'Oh my God. I haven't seen this in so long and I need to get into this,'" she said of the Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth romance.

"...We go for walks every morning, very safe walks, obviously, staying away from people. And then we just kind of chill," Kendall added. "... I got into tie-dying the other day. So I've been tie-dying and painting and reading a lot."

Justin , Hailey and Kendall Jenner via Instagram Live pic.twitter.com/fWr0leLQ1s — The Biebers (@TheBiebersud) April 6, 2020

