J.K. Rowling Says She's 'Completely Recovered' After Showing COVID-19 Symptoms

Praise Dumbledore! J.K. Rowling wants to help others experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. The 54-year-old British Harry Potter scribe revealed on Monday on Twitter that she has been experiencing symptoms of the virus for the past two weeks, sharing a breathing technique she says helped her.

"Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms," she wrote, linking to a YouTube video. "For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot."

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

The famed author went on to thank her fans for their support, adding, "Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x"

Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

Rowling recently returned to social media after a brief hiatus to help others get through their quarantines. In her time at home, she launched her new site, Harry Potter at Home, for parents and readers struggling in quarantine.

For more on stars who have tested positive for COVID-19, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Pink Says She Tested Positive for Coronavirus 2 Weeks Ago, Has Since Tested Negative

Brooke Baldwin, CNN Anchor, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

J.K. Rowling Launches 'Harry Potter at Home' to Help Parents and Fans in Quarantine