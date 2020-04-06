How Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Getting Ready for Their Baby Girl

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom can't wait to meet their baby girl -- and self-quarantining has given them the time they need to make sure they're ready when the time comes.

The couple announced to fans on Friday that they would be welcoming a daughter to their family, and a source tells ET the two are "extremely excited."

"The couple has been focusing on getting their home ready for their daughter and it’s been a nice distraction during quarantine," the source says. "Being in quarantine has been good for Katy, who always has a busy schedule, because it’s making her slow down and rest when needed."

The source adds that Perry and Bloom "can’t wait to bring their bundle of joy into the world, but are enjoying their time together now as a couple."

Perry told fans at her Melbourne, Australia, concert on International Women's Day last month that she was hoping to have a baby girl -- and confirmed to fans her dreams were coming true with a sweet gender reveal on Friday.

Parenthood has Bloom and Perry's full attention now, as the pair have postponed their Japan wedding amid coronavirus concerns. The couple were set to marry this summer.

"This pandemic has changed everything and she will put her baby's health first," a source previously told ET. "She is going to take this time at home to plan her nursery."

