Ezra Miller Appears to Choke a Woman in Viral Video

Ezra Miller is facing backlash after a troubling video surfaced online. In a video posted to Twitter on Sunday, Miller is seen yelling at a woman, "Do you wanna fight? Is that the deal?"

The woman responds by putting her arms up as Miller approaches her and appears to grab her by the neck. He then appears to push the woman to the ground while holding on to her shoulder and neck.

In response, the person filming the video exclaims, "Woah, bro, bro, bro" as they stop recording.

I have rewatched this video of Ezra Miller choking a woman like 50x lmfao this is y’all tone deaf cop sympathizing—style stealing narcissistic white icon? #EzraMiller pic.twitter.com/LA1PNZCIQt — Ren(aissance) (@Hood_Vampire) April 5, 2020

After the video was posted online, a source told Variety that the man in the clip is the 27-year-old Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor. According to the outlet's source, the alleged incident occurred on April 1 at 6 p.m. at Prikið Kaffihús, a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Variety's source says that the alleged altercation took place after Miller was approached by a group of eager fans. When the fans were "quite pushy," Miller lost his temper at one woman in particular, according to the outlet's source.

Miller was described as "upset and angry" following the alleged altercation and was escorted off the premises by the bar's staff.

Miller's fans took to social media to defend the actor by saying it was all a prank.

ET has reached out to Miller's rep for comment.

