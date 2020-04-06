Duran Duran's John Taylor Is Recovering After Testing Positive for COVID-19

John Taylor is sharing his experience with coronavirus.

The Duran Duran bass player revealed on Instagram on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 "almost three weeks ago." He's since gotten the time and space to heal, but decided to open up about his recovery in an attempt to encourage fans.

"Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old - I like to think I am - or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19 - but after a week or so of what I would describe as a 'Turbo-charged Flu', I came out of it feeling okay- although I must admit I didn't mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover," Taylor wrote.

"I am speaking out in answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn't always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing," he continued. "Sending LOVE to all my Homies and Fans, in Italy 🇮🇹 particularly, the UK 🇬🇧 and the US 🇺🇸 and everywhere in the world I have been lucky enough to visit on my travels with DURAN DURAN."

Taylor concluded: "Cannot wait to be back onstage again, sharing new music, love and joy. Stay safe, stay connected and get creative! Love John 🖤."

Coronavirus was declared a pandemic last month. Since then, many celebrities have shared with fans that they had tested positive for the disease. Stars like Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Colton Underwood, Chris Cuomo, Pink and more have all used their platforms to share their coronavirus recovery, and raise awareness for the ongoing global health crisis.

See more in the video below.

