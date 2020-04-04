The Houston Symphony is offering on-demand concert broadcasts for free online

HOUSTON – Endless days indoors watching television are quickly getting old, and Houston will be under the ‘stay home, work safe’ order at least through the month, during the coronavirus crisis.

To liven up Houstonians’ at-home routines, the Houston Symphony is offering some musical relief.

The Symphony is offering its concert broadcasts available to stream on-demand for free online.

Additionally, members of the symphony are creating musician videos, blogs, curated playlists, and more to share on its website under the listen at home tab.

“As we make certain that our audiences and musicians are kept safe by suspending our concert activities through May 10, we want to be sure our audiences can still have the Houston Symphony as part of their daily lives, especially during these trying times of social distancing," explained John Mangum, the Executive Director, CEO, and holder of the Margaret Alkek Williams Chair.

Houston Symphony broadcasts live on Houston Public Media each Sunday evening. These performances will now also be available on the Houston Symphony website for on-demand streaming.

The Symphony is also working to create a new schedule of content that will be available on its website and social media.

"We hope our regular schedule of performances, broadcast and online, and our enhanced schedule of social media content will give people not only entertainment but also comfort in the weeks ahead. For those who are able, we are also asking that people consider donating to the Symphony at this time,” Mangum said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Houston Symphony has been forced to close its doors at Jones Hall.

The Symphony is projecting a loss of more than $2 million in ticket revenue due to canceled concerts.

The Symphony continues to reach out to ticket-holders for its canceled live concerts to ask that they exchange their ticket(s) for a later performance or donate the cost of the ticket(s) to the Symphony.

Houston Symphony Patron Services Center is available to answer questions or assist with exchanges over the phone. Guests can call (713) 224-7575 from noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.