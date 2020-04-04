Pink Says She Tested Positive for Coronavirus 2 Weeks Ago, Has Since Tested Negative

Pink is the latest celebrity to announce that she's tested positive for the coronavirus, though, thankfully, it sounds like she's made it through the worst of the COVID-19 virus.

The singer announced her diagnosis in an Instagram post on Friday, sharing a photo with her 3-year-old son, Jameson.

"Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19," Pink captioned the pic. "Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative."

"It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible," she continued. "This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

Pink, who shares Jameson and his 8-year-old sister, Willow, with husband Carey Hart, also announced that she was joining the list of celebs who were giving back amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center," she shared. "Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️."

Pink joins Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Sara Bareilles, Laura Bell Bundy and many others in her announcement that she contracted the COVID-19 virus during the ongoing global pandemic. Many others have shared accounts of family members and friends who have fallen ill or died from the virus, in an attempt to raise awareness and urge followers and fans to heed the advice of medical professionals to stay at home and avoid social contact in order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

