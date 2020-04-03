Mariska Hargitay Welcomes Christopher Meloni Back to 'Law & Order' in Sweet Birthday Message

Happy Birthday, Christopher Meloni!

The actor turned 59 on Thursday, and received an incredibly sweet message from his longtime co-star, Mariska Hargitay. In her caption, she welcomed him back "home" to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

"Happy Birthday @chris_meloni," Hargitay wrote. "Congratulations and welcome home Elliot Stabler #ItsBeenAWhile #MissedYou #ElliotStabler."

Meloni replied, commenting, "Saddle up gurl, we ridin agin! And TY all for the BD wishes."

The birthday post comes just a few days after ET learned that after nearly a decade, Meloni will be reprising his Emmy-nominated SVU character, Detective Elliot Stabler, for a new NBC series from creator Dick Wolf.

Meloni will star in a 13-episode series following Stabler as he heads up an organized crime division of the New York Police Department. While not confirmed, this would likely be considered another spinoff of Wolf’s long-running Law & Order franchise, which currently includes SVU and crossovers with the Chicago series.

Det. Elliot Stabler was one of the two lead characters on the NBC police procedural’s first 12 seasons, alongside Olivia Benson, portrayed by Hargitay. Hear more on their years-long friendship in the video below.

