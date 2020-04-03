Lindsay Lohan Sings About 'Rediscovering and Accepting' Herself in New Song 'Back To Me': Listen!

Lindsay Lohan is back with new music.

The 33-year-old actress has returned to the music scene with a brand-new song, "Back to Me." The club-ready track (for whenever clubs can reopen) dropped on Friday, days after Lohan teased her big comeback.

Lohan teased on Twitter that the song was about "rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go. Living in the now."

"Oh, but I know that everything changes/ All things turn to basics/ Now I'm coming back, I'm coming back to me," she sings in the track.

"Back To Me" is Lohan's first new song since "Xanax" featuring ALMA, which was released last September (and then deleted). It's her first official single since 2008's "Bossy." Her last album as 2005's A Little More Personal (Raw).

Lohan teased last June with a photo of herself in a sound booth at a recording studio that new music was on the way. She said on Instagram in January that her next album would be dropping the following month -- though it seems that's been delayed.

