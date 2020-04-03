Keith Urban Describes His 'Vibrant' Time With Family Amid Self-Quarantine (Exclusive)

Keith Urban, like many musical artists, isn't letting the coronavirus outbreak keep him from connecting with his fans.

The country artist -- like millions of people across the country -- has been socially distancing with his family at their house, and putting on live-streaming concerts from his home recording studio to stay in touch with both his fans, and his love of performing music.

Urban spoke with ET this week, and he opened up about life in self-isolation with his wife, Nicole Kidman, and their two daughters -- Sunday, 11, and Faith 9.

"It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house," Urban said with a smile.

The adoring family man said they've been playing "a lot of games," including tried and true classics like Uno and Apples to Apples, and newer party games like What Do You Meme?

Urban said there's also been "a lot of music around the piano, dancing, and getting out in our backyard."

Meanwhile, he's also made his live-streaming at-home performances a family affair, having Kidman help out as his roadie, switching his guitars between songs and dancing along to his tunes.

"Country music is many things to many people, but the one thing I've always felt it is is community… Music is the great connector, so I've been elated to see so many at-home concerts," Urban shared. "Everybody's getting incredibly creative with how they can express and create and connect with everybody."

Urban is one of many artists who have been entertaining fans online, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to the cancellation of nearly all public events and gatherings in the country. But for Urban, having the chance to perform via streaming platforms is a unique opportunity and one that artists are lucky to have.

"I love that we get to do it and that there's a way to do it. That there's a way to not only stay connected with everybody, but to keep being creative," he explained. "Because that's what we do, we create. And if we can't do it on stage, in front of a live audience, we'll figure out how to do it in our bedrooms or out garages or attics… and keeping coming up with ways to connect."

Aside from his home studio shows, Urban also released a new music video on Thursday for his single "God Whispered Your Name," which dropped back in February.

"We shot it over a couple of days in California and also here in Nashville about a month of two months ago," Urban recalled. "I'm very, very excited about it finally coming out."

Check out the video below to hear more about how artists are performing for fans during the ongoing coronavirus crisis

Zach Seemayer

Fri, 04/03/2020 - 06:02