Jane Fonda and Richard Simmons Are Here to Help You Break a Sweat During Quarantine

If you've been looking for some motivation to get fit while self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic, this is it!

Fitness legends Jane Fonda and Richard Simmons are bringing back their iconic exercise routines of the '80s to help you break a sweat (and have some fun) while quarantined.

As part of her Fire Drill Fridays initiative, Fonda finally joined TikTok, making her debut on the app in a long-sleeved red bodysuit. While she hopes fans will reacquaint themselves with her signature Jane Fonda Workout, she's also encouraging them to make necessary changes to help save the planet.

"Hello Tik Tok!" the Grace and Frankie star, 82, captioned it. "I'm bringing back the Jane Fonda Workout to fight the climate crisis. Join #firedrillfriday 4/3 @ 11AMPT #happyathome #indoorworkout."

@janefonda Hello Tik Tok! I’m bringing back the Jane Fonda Workout to fight the climate crisis. Join ##firedrillfriday 4/3 @ 11AMPT ##happyathome##indoorworkout ♬ original sound - janefonda

Meanwhile, Simmons' previously dormant YouTube page is now active again, and his old fitness routines are being uploaded as a way for fans to follow the 71-year-old's workouts from the comfort of their homes.

"Put your leg warmers on and get ready to SWEAT YOUR PANTS OFF!!" the description for "FULL BODY WORKOUT with Richard Simmons" video reads. "Combine the 5 and 10 Minute Sweat YouTube videos if you want a longer workout. Hope you enjoy!"

Concern and speculation surrounding Simmons' well-being continues to swirl, as he has not been seen in public in years. However, a friend of his assured ET back in 2018 that "he's doing very well" and that he's "his jovial self."

"He spends most of his time at home and in his yard," the friend shared. "He keeps up with his reading and does what he wants to do. He deserves this time to himself."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jane Fonda Rewears Red Gown From 2014 to the 2020 Oscars -- and Looks Better Than Ever!

Jane Fonda and Joaquin Phoenix Bring Fire Drill Friday Protests to LA

Richard Simmons Is ‘His Jovial Self’ Ahead of 70th Birthday