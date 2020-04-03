'Black Widow,' 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and More Marvel Movies Get New Release Dates Due to Coronavirus

First, the bad news: Marvel is making some adjustments to their Phase 4 slate due to theater closures amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Which means we’re going to have to wait a little longer to see Black Widow and Thor and Doctor Strange on the big screen.

Black Widow, the Scarlett Johansson-starring solo outing that was set to open on May 1 before being indefinitely delayed, has officially been redated to Nov. 11 -- the same weekend The Eternals was meant to hit theaters.

As such, The Eternals, which stars Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and more, is being pushed to Feb. 12, 2021 -- the date originally given to Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is now slated to release May 7, 2021.

Shang Chi pushes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Nov. 5, 2021, which pushes Thor: Love and Thunder to Feb. 18, 2022, a placeholder that had been reserved for an Untitled Marvel Movie.

Now, the good news: The release date for Black Panther 2 remains intact, still set for May 6, 2022. And while announcing its new release schedule, Disney also officially dated the Captain Marvel sequel, with Captain Marvel 2 now opening on July 8, 2022. Higher, further, can it be November yet?

