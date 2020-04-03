Bill Withers Dead at 81: John Legend, Lenny Kravitz and More Stars Pay Tribute

The world is mourning the death of legendary soul singer Bill Withers, who died from heart complications. He was 81 years old.

Best known for his enduring hits like "Ain't No Sunshine" and "Lean on Me," Withers won three GRAMMYs over the course of his career, and was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by Stevie Wonder in 2015. He is survived by his wife, Marcia, and children, Todd and Kori.

Plenty of music greats paid tribute to Withers on Friday on social media, including John Legend, who said the late singer was his "inspiration."

"Mourning the loss of my friend and inspiration, Bill Withers," he tweeted. "He was such an incredible songwriter and storyteller. I'm so glad he shared his gift with the world. Life wouldn't be the same without him."

On Instagram, Legend also shared a photo of them together when Withers got inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"He hadn't sung in public for many years but he joined me and Stevie for 'Lean on Me,'" he recalled. "Thank you for the inspiration and the memories, Bill. Everyone, take the time to explore his catalog today. What an incredible songwriter/storyteller."

Lenny Kravitz also tweeted a touching message for Withers on Friday.

"Rest in power Bill Withers," he wrote. "Your voice, songs, and total expression gave us love, hope, and strength. My soul always has & always will be full of your music. Your humility displayed & depth of your power as you carried us all to a better place. You're still & always will be Bill."

Check out more celebrity tributes to Withers below:

Cookie and I are extremely saddened to hear about the passing of our good friend Bill Withers. I am really going to miss him making me laugh and our deep conversations. Sending our condolences and prayers to the entire Withers family🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 3, 2020

RIP Bill Withers! The day our daughter Kaavia James came into this world-“Lovely Day” was our song of choice for her entry into the world. Thank you Bill Withers for creating a song that will forever be apart of our lives ❤️ 🙏🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 3, 2020

RIP Bill Withers 💔 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) April 3, 2020

Bill Withers... you will be missed, but not forgotten.



I remember always singing “Ain’t no sunshine” “Use Me” and “Lean On Me” growing up with my family.



We will sing it forever in my house. 🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/6aWOkIJrzA — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 3, 2020

RIP Bill Withers

One of my favorites of all time. His “Live at Carnegie Hall” record has been at the top of my list for decades. What an incredible talent and genuine soul. He will be missed by so many. -Kid Rockhttps://t.co/uYvEQS5ZhJ pic.twitter.com/qvPvwohEMM — Kid Rock (@KidRock) April 3, 2020

My heart is demolished . 💔💔💔

I loved Bill Withers like a father.

I promised Bill last time we spoke I would always look out for his son Todd-who has autism.🙏🏽



My deepest heartfelt condolences to his beautiful wife Marcia, Kori and of course Todd.



I HATE 2020. I swear 😞 pic.twitter.com/VKdH1Ou011 — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) April 3, 2020

Rest In Peace, maestro Bill Withers.

What a legacy.https://t.co/GBImqLRdPh — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 3, 2020

Aw man, Bill Withers was really the greatest. Grandma’s Hands, Ain’t No Sunshine, Lean on Me, Use Me Up, Just The Two Of Us and obviously Lovely Day are some of the best songs of all time. My heart really hurts for him, it reminds me of playing records with at my grandma’s house — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 3, 2020

The world lost a legend. Soul singer Bill Withers' song Grandma's Hands is one of my favorites and reminds me of my grandmother and so many other mother-figures in my life.



Let's all continue to live by his cherished lyrics during these times and lean on each other. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 3, 2020

Bill Withers, one of the absolute all-time greats has passed.



There is no more appropriate time to reflect on his words than now as we lean on each other. https://t.co/AMtWudUQv7 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 3, 2020

I’m very sad to hear about Bill Withers passing. Bill was a “songwriter’s songwriter” and wrote so many great songs like “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lean On Me.” A real loss. Love & Mercy to Bill’s family. – Brian pic.twitter.com/dUGAre6Bjt — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) April 3, 2020

Ain't No Sunshine, Lean On Me, Lovely Day, Grandmas Hands. Are there better songs than this?? Thank U for writing them Bill Withers🎵🎶💔 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) April 3, 2020

