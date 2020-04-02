Twitter Thanks Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood for Bringing Much-Needed Joy With Live TV Special

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood aren't letting the coronavirus outbreak and social distancing keep them from bringing the joy of music to their fans.

After nearly breaking Facebook last week with an at-home concert, the married country superstars brought their musical stylings to broadcast TV on Wednesday with Garth and Trish Live!, a musical special on CBS.

As expected, the pair came together in their home recording space, Studio G, and belted out some of their favorite songs while sharing stories and taking requests from fans on Twitter. It was a wholesome showcase of love, creativity, talent and joy, and the couples' fans were here for it.

Vocal fans flooded onto Twitter throughout the special, sharing messages of appreciation for the pair, and gleefully sharing how the special was a ray of sunshine in these troubled times.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are going to get me through this quarantine singlehandedly #GarthAndTrishaLIVE — REC (@travelgato) April 2, 2020

#GarthAndTrishaLIVE Note to self for 2020: Find a man who looks at me and compliments me as lovingly and easily as @garthbrooks does for @trishayearwood It's a beautiful thing. Thank you for doing this. — Brittney M. (@Sharx54) April 2, 2020

I didn’t realize how Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood could heal my soul, but I’m chugging a bottle of wine and just feeling alive for the first time in three weeks. #GarthAndTrishaLIVE — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) April 2, 2020

I had no idea I needed to see Trisha wing it singing "Girl Crush" live in the same outfit every Midwestern woman wears to Walmart after church while Garth played guitar & praised the song from their home studio. God bless country music that's all #GarthAndTrishaLIVE — Sarah Smarsh 🌻 (@Sarah_Smarsh) April 2, 2020

#GarthAndTrishaLIVE @CBS Can we do this Garth & Trisha live thing at least once a week until the quarantine is lifted? This is far better than medicine for my health! — Amber Adams (@Starlit_11) April 2, 2020

#GarthAndTrishaLIVE My 15 year old teen with autism, Canyon is loving his quarantine party. We’re thinking Friends in Low Places would be appropriate after this night. pic.twitter.com/fQUVUPTErG — Jennifer Rice (@Mom2Canyon) April 2, 2020

#GarthAndTrishaLIVE Please play TO MAKE YOU FEEL MY LOVE. Our wedding song....before these 2 huge fans were born!!! pic.twitter.com/geWh8fxJcv — Mark Allen (@SkyKyDad) April 2, 2020

I have been waiting years to hear @trishayearwood do Landslide! This is amazing 😭😭 #GarthAndTrishaLIVE — Cassie (@CassandrasTweet) April 2, 2020

#GarthAndTrishaLIVE daughter got her dress on and made a veil to sing this song. We love Garth and Trisha! pic.twitter.com/X4P1MH7klh — Jess Wehner (@jessy__w) April 2, 2020

@garthbrooks Thaaaaaaaank you for singing When You Come Back to Me Again...... I looooove that song. I think we're all feeling a little tossed about right now. #GarthAndTrishaLIVE — Tina (@Whobugs) April 2, 2020

Thank you both so much for tonight and bringing us dome joy.#GarthAndTrishaLIVE — Karen Martinez (@mkueen) April 2, 2020

Earlier this week, ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Brooks and Yearwood via video chat, and the pair opened up about bringing their at-home concert to the airwaves.

"This is not going to be a polished network special -- it's gonna be very much like what you saw last week," Yearwood explained. "We're gonna throw in some different songs, but [it'll be] just very loose and very much for the people… it's for all of us to just be together."

Check out the video below to hear more from the loving couple about how they are staying strong in self-isolation.

