'The Flash' Actress Danielle Panabaker Gives Birth to First Child

Congratulations are in order to Danielle Panabaker and her husband, Hayes Robbins! The Flash star, 32, took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news that she had welcomed her first child.

"This was good but holding you in my arms is an indescribable feeling. Happy to announce that our baby was born and we are safe, happy, and healthy at home ❤️," she captioned a photo of herself cradling her baby bump.

The news of Panabaker's pregnancy broke last November, and shortly after, she opened up about how her pregnancy would be addressed on the CW show.

"I don't think Caitlin is going to have a baby," the actress told ET, referencing her on-screen role. "I think the intention is sort of to ignore my rapidly growing size."

She noted that the show would "absolutely" be playing a game of "hide the bump," adding, "It's been done before and I have complete faith that it will be done again, so hopefully it won't be too obvious."

