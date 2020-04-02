John Mellencamp Dating Skincare Expert Nurse Jamie Following Meg Ryan Split

John Mellencamp is dating Nurse Jamie.

The musician has been dating the celebrity skincare expert -- real name Jamie Sherrill -- since the beginning of the year, according to multiple reports. The two are both from Indiana. ET has reached out to Mellencamp's rep for comment.

News of Mellencamp's latest romance comes about five months after his split from Meg Ryan. Reports surfaced in October 2019 that the pair had ended their engagement. Months earlier, Ryan -- who accepted Mellencamp's proposal in 2018 -- said she wasn't in any rush to get married.

"For now this engagement thing is a state of grace," she told InStyle, adding that other projects also kept her busy.

"I’m focused on producing. I’m also teeing myself up to direct, and I’m working on a fun e-commerce project with some of my friends. But most of all, what I’m ambitious for in the 12 hours a day that I’m awake is my kids' happiness. I just am," she said. "I’m either figuring out how to provide for them, figuring out how to say it right, figuring out all those mom things. I want them to be happy."

