John Mayer Shares His Reaction to Jessica Simpson's Memoir Revelations

John Mayer says he doesn't need to read about his relationship with Jessica Simpson in her recently released tell-all -- he was there.

The singer joined Andy Cohen for a virtual video chat on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night, and during a game of "Never Have I Ever," the topic turned to his ex's new memoir, Open Book, in which she details the ups and downs of their tumultuous relationship.

"I've heard about it," Mayer admitted. "I've heard some bits."

In the book, Simpson details how feeling insecure in her relationship with Mayer "was the start of me relying on alcohol to mask my nerves," and accuses him of causing her split from Tony Romo and toying with their relationship in order to "torture himself enough to get good material."

For his part, Mayer says he's not seeking out the details of Simpson's side of the story. "As Pee-wee Herman says in Pee-wee's Big Adventure before the movie of his life is about to play out at the end, he's not watching the movie, and the reason he's not watching the movie, he says, 'I don't have to watch it, Dottie, I lived it,'" he told Cohen. "And I think that's prescient here."

In Open Book, Simpson recalls the final straw in her relationship with Mayer was when he called her "sexual napalm" in an interview with Playboy.

"The guy got on the school intercom and said I was crazy in bed. I didn’t accept his apology," she writes. "I deleted all his contact information from my phone. I was done with this man in a way I never thought was possible. When he reached out to me, I changed my number and changed my email."

She notes in the book that Mayer has "publicly apologized" for the comments -- he told The New York Times that he was "far out of touch" in a 2017 interview -- and adds that she's grown up since then too.

"I know that he’s publicly apologized and I don’t want to take that away from him," she admits. "I think he knows a lot of this about me already but he doesn’t know the perspective I have as a woman. That was Jess in her 20s."

"He loved me in the way that he could and I loved that love for a very long time. Too long," she adds. "And I went back and forth with it for a long time. But it did control me."

