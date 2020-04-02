John Mayer Shares Elton John’s Epic Words of Wisdom During His ‘First Public Relationship Snafu’

John Mayer got some wise words from legendary singer Elton John early in his career. On Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Mayer video chatted with the host and was asked about the greatest piece of advice he received from a fellow musician.

"Elton John said to me back in 2002 when I was going through my first public relationship snafu, he said, 'Welcome to the world of bulls**t, my darling, you have arrived,'" Mayer recalled.

In 2002 Mayer was linked to both singer Vanessa Carlton and actress Jennifer Love Hewitt. He's gone on to date many top stars including Taylor Swift, Jessica Simpson, Katy Perry, and Jennifer Aniston.

As for the harshest critique he's received from a fellow celebrity, Mayer said, "Somebody, a legend, said to me one time, 'You know, you don't have to try to be so funny all the time.' And then he tried really hard to be funny on the thing we were on."

Mayer also opened up about his recent parody video of the star-studded "Imagine" video, in which he joked that he accidentally sang Ariana Grande's song, "Imagine," instead of the John Lennon classic.

"I did hear from Ariana. I wanted to make sure she knew I wasn't making fun of her, and I'm really not making fun of anybody in that video," he said of the clip. "Look, I think if somebody comes up to you with a tool to try to help you, but it's not exactly the right tool for the job, they still tried to help you. I just look for opportunities to make people laugh right now."

Cohen is currently hosting WWHL from his New York City apartment after testing positive for the coronavirus. He has noted that he's now "feeling better" and is back to work on his Bravo show.

For more on how the coronavirus outbreak has hit Hollywood, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Andy Cohen Shares Touching Photo of Reunion With Son Benjamin After Recovering From Coronavirus

Andy Cohen Opens Up About Having Coronavirus and His Road to Recovery, Including His 'Pro Tip'

Andy Cohen to Host 'Watch What Happens Live' From Home Following Coronavirus Diagnosis