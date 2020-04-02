'90 Day Fiance' Gets Quarantine-Themed Spinoff: See Which Past Cast Members Will Appear

Get ready for the latest spinoff of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé franchise, which will feature more than 40 of the most popular cast members from the franchise's six-year history filming themselves while under quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

TLC confirmed the spinoff, titled 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, on Thursday. The chosen cast members will film themselves and in some cases, their significant others, and will also do remote video interviews with show producers. 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined premieres on Monday, April 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

"Over the past six years, TLC has traversed 34 countries around the globe to capture couples as they've battled distance and obstacles along their path to love, but like the rest of us, they’ve never endured a challenge quite like this," TLC President and General Manager Howard Lee says in a statement about the new spinoff. "So many fans have been curious about how their favorite couples and individuals are holding up during the crisis, so we've asked them to self-film and share their lives in quarantine with all of us. Their stories hold a lens to the world, from anxiety and cabin fever to laughter and inspiration. We're humbled and pleased they've opened their hearts and homes to TLC audiences during this unprecedented time."

The list of participating cast members is sure to make longtime fans happy, given that it includes a few of the franchise's biggest fan favorites like 45-year-old Darcey and her ex, 27-year-old Jesse, who hails from Amsterdam. The two remain on bad terms after their nasty breakup was shown on a memorable season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. More exes include 27-year-old Tiffany and 29-year-old Ronald, who announced their less than amicable split in January. Their love story was shown on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, when Tiffany moved to South Africa to be with Ronald.

Cast members from the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé who will be featured include 42-year-old Michael and his wife, 23-year-old Brazilian model Juliana, who are still happily married. Robert, 41, and his wife, 31-year-old Anny, who hails from the Dominican Republic, will also be featured after tying the knot, as well as 28-year-old Emily and her Russian husband, 31-year-old Sasha.

Check out the cast members that are confirmed so far:

Alan (Fremont, Utah) & Kirlyam (Brazil) – 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?

Anna (Bellevue, Neb.) & Mursel (Turkey) – 90 Day Fiancé

Benjamin (Phoenix, Ariz.) & Akinyi (Kenya) – Before the 90 Days

Brett (Snohomish, Wash.) & Daya (Philippines) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?

Caesar (Jacksonville, N.C.) – Before the 90 Days

Chantel (Atlanta, Ga.) & Pedro (Dominican Republic) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel

Colt & Debbie (Las Vegas, Nev.) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, Pillow Talk

Cortney (Davenport, Fla.) – Before the 90 Days, What Now?

Danielle (Sandusky, Ohio) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk

Darcey (Middletown, Conn.) – Before the 90 Days, Pillow Talk

David (Louisville, Ky.) & Annie (Thailand) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk

Dean (Virginia Beach, Va.) – Before the 90 Days, What Now?, Pillow Talk

Elizabeth (Tampa, Fla.) & Andrei (Moldova) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, Pillow Talk

Emily (Portland, Ore.) & Sasha (Russia) – 90 Day Fiancé

Jesse (Netherlands) – Before the 90 Days, What Now?

Karen & Thomas (Atlanta, Ga.) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel

Michael (Greenwich, Conn.) & Juliana (Brazil) – 90 Day Fiancé

Molly (Woodstock, Ga.) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk

Narkyia (Camp Hill, Pa.) & Lowo (Nigeria) – 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?

Patrick (Las Vegas, Nev.) – Before the 90 Days, What Now?

Rachel (Albuquerque, N.M.) & Jon (England) – Before the 90 Days, What Now?

River & Winter (Atlanta, Ga.) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel

Robert (Winter Park, Fla.) & Anny (Dominican Republic) – 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?, Pillow Talk

Tiffany (Frederick, Md.) & Ronald (South Africa) – The Other Way, What Now?

Yamir (Nicaragua) – 90 Day Fiancé

Of course, 90 Day Fiancé stars are no stranger to having to communicate with loved ones remotely, oftentimes carrying on serious relationships with their significant others solely online for years. ET recently spoke with Darcey, who gave tips for those struggling in relationships during social distancing.

"You can communicate with your heart and voice, just know that communication is key in long-distance relationships and just be honest and open about what you do want in a relationship so you don't waste time," she told ET. "Stay strong, stay empowered. Never let anyone take your power away. Stay strong and be there for the ones you love the most."

For more with Darcey, including her comments on the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, in which she discovers cozy photos of her British boyfriend, 39-year-old Tom, with another woman on social media, watch the video below.

