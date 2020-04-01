Spencer and Heidi Pratt on How They Continue to Film 'The Hills' Amid Quarantine (Exclusive)

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are teasing a drama-filled season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings.

ET's Katie Krause spoke to the couple via video chat on Wednesday, and Pratt said that MTV has figured out a way to keep filming the second season of the show amid the coronavirus pandemic. The cast was in the middle of filming the new season when production shut down due to health concerns.

Pratt says the drama had definitely been intensifying before production shut down.

"Before the quarantine, The Hills became the best show ever," he tells ET. "Like, it got so good. I was like, oh, my gosh. So, it's kinda frustrating. ... Once when we all get out of this, everyone will be so turnt up to go out that everyone's emotions will keep going, but, it was really good before we got locked up."

"And it's only the beginning," Montag adds.

Pratt says that it's two romances he "never saw coming" that were making the show so good, including 36-year-old Brody Jenner's rumored romance with 20-year-old TikTok star Daisy Keech.

"There's a lot of people too on the rebound from former relationships that might be looking for new relationships, but I think there's a lot of drama going on in people's marriages -- in lives too -- that will be interesting to play out, so there's a lot of stuff going on," Montag notes.

As for how the couple is doing during quarantine, Pratt says he hasn't really been talking to anyone other than his wife, their 2-year-old son, Gunner, and "the hummingbirds and God." They've also of course been working on their business, Pratt Daddy Crystals. Pratt is clearly overjoyed he got to take all the crystals from his office home, and shares that they've definitely been helping him with good energy.

"It's been nice to refocus on the crystals and our love of them because sometimes we're so busy," Montag adds. "I keep keeping them all."

Meanwhile, ET spoke to Kristen Cavallari last month, and she exclusively told us she would be making an appearance on The Hills: New Beginnings season 2. Pratt and Montag say Cavallari's cameo is definitely still happening as soon as she is able to fly to Los Angeles. Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Spencer Pratt Thinks Brody Jenner and TikTok Star Daisy Keech's Romance Is 'Serious' (Exclusive)

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Tease Cody Simpson Joining 'The Hills' Season 2 (Exclusive)

Brody Jenner Says Kaitlynn Carter Split Will Play Out on 'The Hills: New Beginnings' Season 2 (Exclusive)