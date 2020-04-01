Rachel Bloom Welcomes First Child With Husband Dan Gregor

Rachel Bloom is a mom!

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star has given birth to her first child with husband Dan Gregor, she announced on Instagram on Wednesday. As Bloom explained, her daughter was welcomed into the world during a stressful time amid the coronavirus pandemic -- and while the couple's dear friend is in the hospital across the country.

"She’s here. She’s home," Bloom began alongside a photo of herself cuddling with her baby girl.

"Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor’s lives," she continued. "As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm. The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers. From those in our NICUs to those directly helping COVID patients like Adam, they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war. Thank you thank you thank you."

Bloom concluded: "Brb, gonna go get to know the person who came out of my vagina."

The actress announced that she and her husband were expecting their first child together at the Creative Arts Emmys last September, and revealed exclusively to ET that she was having a baby girl.

"I just really wanted to share my happy news with the world!" she shared. "Like, [the Emmy] makes me so happy and [my pregnancy] makes me happy."

