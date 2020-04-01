K-Pop Star Kim Jaejoong Apologizes for Saying He Has Coronavirus as an April Fools' Joke
Kim Jaejoon is apologizing after falsely telling his followers that he had contracted coronavirus. In a since-deleted post on Wednesday, the 34-year-old K-pop star said that he had been diagnosed with the virus, and blamed his positive test on "negligence," according to a translation by Soompi.
"My foolish judgment to live as though it couldn’t happen to me is why I am like this today," he wrote in part. "I am currently hospitalized."
Before Jaejoon deleted the post, he edited the caption to reveal that he was not ill, adding that, though his claim did "did go quite far for April Fool’s Day," he did not consider his post a joke.
"My family and my friends are getting sick.. and dying," he wrote in part, according to the translation. "... I will accept all punishment I receive from this post. I hope all of you are healthy."
View this post on Instagram
해서는 안 될 행동이라고도 저 스스로도 인식하고 있습니다. 먼저 제가 SNS 쓴 글로 인해 코로나 바이러스 19로 인해 피해 받으신 분들, 행정업무에 지장을 받으신 분들께 진심으로 죄송하다는 말씀과 사과드립니다. 옳지 않다는 판단. 알고 있습니다. 현재 느슨해진 바이러스로부터의 대처 방식과 위험성의 인식. 코로나 바이러스 19로 인해 피해 받을 분들을 최소화시키기 위해 경각심을 가졌으면 하는 마음에서 메시지를 전달하고 싶었습니다. 봄이 찾아와 따뜻해진 계절의 야외에서의 여가생활, 개학이 미뤄지고 여유로워진 시간을 활용한 밀폐된 공간에서의 접촉 등으로 제2의 제3의 코로나 패닉을 낳을 수 있다는 생각에 너무나 무섭습니다. 저의 아버지도 얼마 전 폐암 수술을 받으시고 줄곧 병원에 다니셨습니다. 그러면서 병원에 계신 의료진과 환자들을 보면서 뭔가 화가 나기도 하고 바이러스가 남의 일이 아니라 자신의 일이었다면 하는 생각이 들었습니다. 그래서 정작 코로나 바이러스 19로 인해 벗어나고자 노력하는 분들과는 반대로 평상시와 다를 바 없는 복장과 마스크를 착용하지 않은채 여가생활을 즐기고 계시는 분들이 많다는 이야기에 경각심이 필요 하다 생각 했습니다 다양한 정보매체와 인터넷에서도 크고 작은 주의를 요청하고 있는 가운데 그 이야기를 들어주지 않는 사람들에게 어떻게해서든 현시점의 위험성을 전달하고 싶었습니다. "제발. 귀 기울여주세요. 제발. 아프지 말고 아픔을 겪지 마세요." 라구요. 제 주변에서마저도 확진자가 생겨나고 있습니다. 먼 곳의 이야기가 아니란 걸 확신했고 두려움은 배로 느껴졌습니다. 사람을 잃고 나서야 반성하는 태도는 아무런 도움이 되지 않습니다. 답답하고 힘들지만 지금보다 더.. 조금 더 노력해서 이 힘든 시기를 함께 이겨내고 싶습니다. 오늘의 글..지나치지만, 지나칠 정도의 관심을 가져주신다면 이야를 들어주지 않을까라는 방법이 많은 분들에게 상처를 드리고 비난을 받고 있습니다. 제 글로 인하여 코로나 바이러스를 위해 애쓰시는 정부기관과 의료진들 그리고 지침에 따라 생활을 포기 하며 극복을 위해 힘쓰는 많은 분들께 상심을 드린 점 진심으로 사과드립니다.
In his followup post, which was also translated by the site, Jaejoon wrote that he was aware that his coronavirus lie was in "bad judgement" and something "that shouldn’t be done."
"I hoped that people would be more aware and therefore we could minimize the number of people who suffer because of COVID-19... I wanted to convey the dangerousness of the current situation to them one way or another," he wrote in part. "... My post today, it went very far, but I thought that if people paid a large amount of interest to it, then they might listen. This method has hurt a lot of people and I am receiving criticism for it."
"For causing distress, I sincerely apologize to the government agencies and medical professionals who are working hard because of COVID-19 and to the many people who are following instructions to give up on their lifestyles and are doing all they can to overcome this," he added.
RELATED CONTENT:
Every Movie Delayed Due to Coronavirus: Find Out the New Release Date
Couples in Quarantine: How Our Favorite Celebs Are Self-Isolating Together Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak
Bindi Irwin Reveals How She Made the 'Tough Decision' to Change Her Wedding Plans Amid Coronavirus
Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.