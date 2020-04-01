J.K. Rowling Launches 'Harry Potter at Home' to Help Parents and Fans in Quarantine

Needing some magic in these dark times? J.K. Rowling thinks so! The 54-year-old Harry Potter scribe took to Twitter on Wednesday to launch her new site, Harry Potter at Home, for parents and readers in quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch HarryPotterAtHome.com," the British author wrote.

Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch https://t.co/cPg0dZpexB pic.twitter.com/i0ZjTplVoU — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2020

The site boasts "all the latest magical treats to keep you occupied," including "nifty magical craft videos (teach your friends how to draw a Niffler!), fun articles, quizzes, puzzles, and plenty more for first-time readers."

The site adds, "We're casting a Banishing Charm on boredom!"

Rowling recently returned from a social media hiatus last week, attempting to encourage fans in self-isolation, regularly using the hashtag #StayHomeSaveLives.

"We’re all in this together and we can do our bit to stop contagion by staying home and sharing love and jokes on here, instead. #StayHomeSaveLives," she replied to one fan.

Rowling also previously relaxed the license she had on people reading Potter books on video, tweeting, "Delighted to help teachers reach kids at home by relaxing the usual license required to post videos of themselves reading Harry Potter books."

Delighted to help teachers reach kids at home by relaxing the usual licence required to post videos of themselves reading Harry Potter books. Go to https://t.co/77d90pkiYK to find the guidelines. Be well, everyone. More soon! 💫#HarryPotterAtHome — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 20, 2020

Coincidentally, Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, appeared on Tuesday night's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert where he joked about how the fictional hero could inspire people to quarantine.

"Do you think that Harry Potter himself might be a good model for people who are having to sequester? Because I don't have to tell you, he spent 11 years --you've done 11 days -- he spent 11 years living in a cupboard," host Colbert quipped of the boy wizard.

"Yes, yeah, right. I mean, that's very much the part of the books that I feel like we wanted people to aspire to," Radcliffe quipped.

Radcliffe went on to joke, "I think that's really the message of the books that I remember is isolate yourselves and wash your hands."

For more on stars in quarantine, watch the clip below:

