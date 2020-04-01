Don Lemon Wipes Away Tears Discussing Co-Worker Chris Cuomo’s Coronavirus Diagnosis On-Air

Don Lemon is struggling with his friend and CNN co-worker Chris Cuomo's coronavirus diagnosis. The 54-year-old got visibly emotional during Tuesday's broadcast of CNN Tonight when talking with CNN's senior global affairs analyst, Bianna Golodryga.

After Golodryga spoke, Lemon tried to chime in, starting, "The hospitals, um, um, I'm sorry that's the next thing. I told you I was distracted. I'm sorry about that."

Golodryga then offered some words of comfort to Lemon, noting that he's been "trying to be stoic and focus on the headlines" during a difficult time, mentioning Cuomo and his recent diagnosis.

"Sorry, I said I wasn't going to do this, Jesus," Lemon said, dabbing away tears with a tissue. "He's probably sitting at home laughing at me."

Cuomo announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, noting he's hopeful that he hasn't given it to his wife, Cristina, or their children as he remains quarantined in their basement.

"Chris and I are very good friends. We live near each other. And so when I walk into work every day I have to walk by where Chris is, so I usually go to his office and sometimes I bring the dogs and we just say hello," Lemon explained. "Anyway, he's just not here, and we have this great relationship."

Earlier in the show, Lemon interviewed Cuomo via video chat, where the pals had given each other a hard time.

“Where’s your suit?” Lemon asked Cuomo.

“I’m too sick,” Cuomo replied, adding, “it didn’t look right for me to be sick in a funereal suit. It’s too much like what I might be buried in.”

This isn't the first time a reporter has gotten overwhelmed on the air amid the coronavirus outbreak. Last week Hoda Kotb also got emotional following a Today show interview with Drew Brees. The 55-year-old journalist broke down crying and her co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, offered her some words of comfort.

"You sort of look around for someone to hug just because and you realize OK, that's also part of it," Kotb explained at the time. "But anyway. The new normal, we get used to it."

Earlier this week, Kotb and Guthrie were reunited at 30 Rock after Guthrie completed her time in home quarantine following a cold. For more, watch the clip below:

