Best Celeb TikToks to Keep You Entertained While Quarantined: Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber & More

If you've been deciding whether or not to join TikTok, now is the perfect time to do so!

While people across the globe continue to stay home to prevent further spread of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, celebrities have been using the app to entertain their fans as they social distance.

From videos of themselves dancing in their pajamas to hilarious lip-syncing, ET's breaking down all the best TikToks from the stars.

HAILEY AND JUSTIN BIEBER

@justinbieber ##happyathome ♬ Why Is Everything Chrome (Lean Swag Rock Wit It) - King Critical

We may not be able to see Justin in concert right now (The Changes Tour has been postponed in light of the pandemic), but watching him dance around his home with wife Hailey is the next best thing. Here they are swaggin' it out to "Why Is Everything Chrome (Lean Swag Rock Wit It)" by King Critical.

JENNIFER LOPEZ & ALEX RODRIGUEZ

@jlo Wait for it...😂♥️ @arod13 ♬ Nonstop - Drake

The "Flip the Switch" challenge has been popular on the app for a while now, but we think it's safe to say no one did it better than these lovebirds! Press play to see J.Lo and A.Rod epically swap clothes as Drake's "Nonstop" plays in the background.

JOJO

@iamjojoofficial Chill (Stay In) ##happyathome##fypage##fyp ♬ original sound - iamjojoofficial

Earlier this month the singer took to TikTok to give us a coronavirus-inspired tune we never knew we needed. Set to her 2004 hit song "Leave (Get Out)," JoJo sings, "Stay in! Right now! Do it for humanity. I'm deada** about that, but we will survive."

LEBRON JAMES

@bronny @bryce23james ♬ Something New feat. Ty Dolla $ign - Wiz Khalifa

The 2019-2020 NBA season may be suspended due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus, but LBJ's dance moves deserve a championship ring of their own! The Los Angeles Lakers star has been spending his down time by creating TikToks with his wife, Savannah, and their three kids, Bronny, 15, Bryce, 12, and Zhuri, 5.

DEREK HOUGH & HAYLEY ERBERT

@derekhough ##distancedance##happyathome##dance##couple##runtheworld ♬ Who Run This Remix - yungdaddycack

OK, so some of the fan-created dances on TikTok may be a little silly. If you're missing shows like World of Dance and Dancing With the Stars right now, head over to Derek's page to see some expert-level dancing from a professional. We can't get enough!

ALAN BERSTEN

@alan.bersten I’ve officially lost track of days in isolation. ##foryoupage##theworst##fyp##checkthisout##socialdistancing##sendsomehelp##bored ♬ Alana and Wolfs couple QandA - alanalucier

Speaking of DWTS, the season 28 mirrorball champion has temporarily traded in dance for comedy. His TikTok page is filled with hilarious videos of himself poking fun at his single status while quarantined.

ALLISON HOLKER & STEPHEN "TWITCH" BOSS

@allisonholkerboss come around me @jblazeofficial @twitchtok7 ##comearoundmechallenge##comearoundme##distancedance ♬ original sound - jblazeofficial

This real-life dance couple = TikTok goals! If you want to step up your game and learn some hip-hop from a pro, these two are posting videos almost daily. Bonus: plenty of adorable cameos from their kids Maddox, 4, and Zaia, 4 months, and Allison's 11-year-old daughter, Weslie.

SHAY MITCHELL

@shaymitchell Got a text from my ex ♬ original sound - jandjgrammy

If you're looking for a laugh, definitely give this former Pretty Little Liars star a follow! This video of her lip-syncing the popular "Got a text from my ex" bit on the app is too funny. Her entire feed is comedy gold.

JESSICA ALBA

@jessicaalba ##tranformation##beautymodechallenge ♬ CEO of beauty mode - markymarx

The actress and founder of Honest Beauty had a little fun with the "Beauty Mode" challenge. "What the hell is beauty mode, what does this do?" she lip-synced. "Oh, damn. OK, OK!"

REESE WITHERSPOON

@officialreesetiktok Deacon teaches me how to ##dap 🤝 ##dapchallenge ♬ original sound - officialreesetiktok

The Little Fires Everywhere star is basically every parent trying to learn TikTok from their kids. The mother of three recently attempted the "Dap" challenge with her 16-year-old son, Deacon.

BOB SAGET

@bobsaget ##pewpewpew ♬ Pew Pew Pew - Auntie Hammy

If you can't get enough of parents on TikTok, this actor's feed is also pretty epic. Just take this video of him lip-syncing to "Pew Pew Pew" by Auntie Hammy for example. We're not sure what we just watched, but we also can't.stop.watching!

MARIAH CAREY

@mariahcarey Staying home & staying active with ##demgloves! ##staysafe ♬ original sound - mariahcarey

The singer has recently been using her TikTok to remind fans of how important it is to wash your hands and practice social distancing in order to help flatten the coronavirus curve. This video of her working out in gloves while singing a quarantine version of "It's Like That" is everything!

Hear more in the video below.

