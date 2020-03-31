Christopher Meloni Reprising 'SVU' Character Det. Elliot Stabler for New NBC Series

Christopher Meloni is returning to TV -- and reprising a beloved TV character. The actor is set to play his Emmy-nominated Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character, Det. Elliot Stabler, for a new NBC series from creator Dick Wolf.

ET has learned that Meloni will star in a 13-episode series following Stabler as he heads up an organized crime division of the New York Police Department. While not confirmed, this would likely be considered another spinoff of Wolf’s long-running Law & Order franchise, which currently includes SVU and crossovers with the Chicago series.

Meloni earned an Emmy nomination in 2006 for his work on SVU. He last appeared on the series in 2011 during the show’s season 12 finale, with his character later revealed to be retired from the force. The actor, meanwhile, told ET in 2017 that he would be willing to return to SVU in particular.

"I have always said I would be open to it," Meloni said at the time. "[The] circumstances have to be right, that is all."

Philiana Ng contributed reporting to this article.

