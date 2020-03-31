Chrissy Teigen Jokes She and John Legend Are 'Def Breaking Up' After Coronavirus Quarantine

As quarantine starts testing everyone, Chrissy Teigen joked that she and her husband, John Legend, will “def” be taking some time apart once lockdown is over.

The Chrissy’s Court host left a humorous comment on an Instagram post on Tuesday.

PopSugar shared a photo of Teigen, Legend and their daughter, Luna, with the caption, “Can’t believe we’re typing this, but John Legend covered Selena Gomez at a stuffed animal wedding,” referring to the adorable moment the family documented over the weekend.

A fan then left a comment on the post, writing, “Popsugar, don’t you EVER DARE AGAIN post a photo of John and Chrissy and write ‘can’t believe we’re typing this…’ I THOUGHT THEY WERE BREAKING UP. MY HEART LEPT OUT MY CHEST. I CANNOT HANDLE THAT ANXIETY RIGHT NOW.”

“Omg noooo!!!😨So sorry about that!” PopSugar wrote back.

Teigen then chimed in, “Oh we are also def breaking up after we can leave the house.”

PopSugar responded with their hopes that Luna’s stuffed animals would remain together no matter what.

“As long as Chloe and Nosh stay together! 😂,” the outlet wrote.

The heartwarming wedding saw Legend cover Selena Gomez’s “Hands to Myself” as the toys, Chloe and Nash, said their “I dos” in a ceremony officiated by Teigen.



"I don't know how many of you have been to a wedding between two stuffed animals, but what I've found is they are everlasting," Teigen said while chronicling the fun on social media.

See more on what the entertaining family have been up to during quarantine below.

