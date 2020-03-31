Andrew Jack, 'Star Wars' Actor, Dead at 76 Due to Coronavirus

Andrew Jack, who was known for his role as Resistance Major Caluan Ematt in the Star Wars franchise as well as for being a major Hollywood dialect coach, has died after suffering complications stemming from coronavirus. He was 76 years old.

Jack's rep, Jill McCullough, confirmed the sad news in a statement to Evening Standard, sharing that he died Tuesday at St Peter’s Hospital in the U.K. Sadly, his wife, fellow dialect coach Gabrielle Rogers, was unable to be with him during his final moments.

"Andrew lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife; also a dialect coach: Gabrielle Rogers," McCullough said. "Tragically she is stuck in quarantine in Australia having just flown in from NZ last week. She was unable to see or talk to him at the end of his life and there is a chance a funeral may not be held."

McCullough said Jack was still very much working before his tragic death, most recently on director Matt Reeves' upcoming Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson.

"Andrew was full of life -- he was tall and striking with flowing white hair," the statement read. "You wouldn't miss him if he walked into a room. He was still working full-pelt, currently coaching on the new Batman. I'm receiving so many messages saying how much he will be missed. Our community has lost one of its brightest and clearest voices."

Meanwhile, Rogers tweeted, "We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all 'with' him. Take care out there, lovers x."

We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all 'with' him.



Aside from Jack's appearances in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, he also voiced the character of Moloch in Solo: A Star Wars Story. But he was extremely successful as a dialect coach, most known for his work on The Lord of the Rings films and working on some of Marvel's biggest blockbusters including Captain America: The First Avenger, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

He worked with a number of A-list stars over the years including Robert Downey Jr. (on Chaplin, Sherlock Holmes and Restoration) as well as Pierce Brosnan during his time playing James Bond.

A few stars spoke out about Jack's death on Tuesday, including actor Sam Claflin.

"An incredible man with such an incredible talent," Claflin tweeted in response to Rogers' heartbreaking tweet. "Genuinely broken hearted to hear this. Sending love and strength to all. X."

Jack's Star Wars co-star, Greg Grunberg, tweeted a picture of the two smiling together, writing, "Devastated to hear of the passing of the wonderful, talented, beloved gentleman #AndrewJack. He is one of the kindest people I've ever worked with. Please stay safe. Please stay home!!! #RIPAndrewJack."

