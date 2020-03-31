Amy Schumer and Son Gene Find a Sweet Way to Visit Her Dad While Social Distancing

Amy Schumer may not be able to be in the same room as her dad right now -- due to Gordon's immunocompromisation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic -- but she's finding socially distanced ways to make sure he feels their love, nonetheless.

"Visiting dad," the comedian captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday. In the video, a smiling Schumer stands on the street outside her father's building, holding 10-month old son Gene in one arm and waving a homemade sign in the other.

As Schumer holds up the message -- which says, "Hi Grandpa! We love you!," alongside doodles by Gene -- the camera pans to Gordon watching from the window above.

Schumer has been offering glimpses into her time quarantined at home on Instagram, posting two videos on Monday showing Schumer cheering out her window with her fellow New Yorkers as the hospitals change shifts ("We love you heroes," she wrote) and another of her and husband Chris Fischer watching Gene crawl through the apartment.

"Wild route you're taking," she deadpans as Gene wriggles over a bin of books. As Gene gets his seating back on the ground, Chris can be heard saying, "That was cool!"

