Prince Charles Leaves Self-Isolation After 7 Days, Is in 'Good Health' After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Prince Charles is on the mend and moving forward following his coronavirus diagnosis. The 71-year-old Prince of Wales and next in line to the British throne has officially left self-isolation.

A Clarence House spokesperson tells ET, “Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation.”

Charles is said to be in good health and is now operating under the current government and medical restrictions implemented in the United Kingdom. His self-isolation lasted seven days, which is in line with the government and medical guidelines.

His wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who did not test positive for the virus, will remain in self-isolation until the end of the week.

As for 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, she is also said to be doing well.

The queen and Prince Philip are now being looked after by a very small group of their most trusted and longest serving aides, a source told ET over the weekend. The queen "remains in good health and is following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare," the source added.

The royal family is quarantining in their respective homes around the U.K. while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have relocated to Los Angeles ahead of their transition out of their royal roles this week.

