Medical Workers Snap Inspiring Photo While Flying to NYC to Help Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

A round of virtual clap emojis for these carers!

A Southwest Airlines employee named Dayartra E. shared what might just be today's most inspiring photo, showing a flight of socially distanced healthcare professionals en route from Atlanta to New York to assist amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"While so many of us continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one knows what is happening quite like our medical professionals," the Instagram post says. "These brave souls soldier on in the midst of tremendous risk and exposure, constantly putting the needs of others above their own."

"Their selfless sacrifice is a beacon of light during such a dark time in our world," the caption continues. "No amount of gratitude and praise would ever be enough. Because of their courage, our family, our friends, our coworkers, our neighbors, and more have a fighting chance."

The photo arrives as Governor Andrew Cuomo makes a public ask for out-of-state healthcare professionals who are not dealing with a crisis of their own community to rally in NYC. "If you are not busy, come help us, please," he said. "We'll return the favor."

