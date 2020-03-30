Kim Kardashian Shares Throwback Pic From College: 'What Is This Hairstyle?'

Kim Kardashian West is poking fun at one of her past looks.

On Monday, she shared a throwback picture of her and her longtime close friend, Allison Statter. The 39-year-old reality superstar says the pic was from her college days and notes her sideswept 'do and bright eyeliner.

Kardashian West briefly attended Pierce College, a community college in Woodland Hills, California, before her and her family landed their E! reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, skyrocketing them to fame.

"Found this pic of Allison and I from college and it made me LOL I have so many questions," she wrote. "What is this hair style? My turquoise liner?"

On Monday, Kardashian West also shared that she was doing some good amid the coronavirus pandemic through her shapewear line, SKIMS. The company will be donating $1 million to families affected by COVID-19.

"To celebrate our six month anniversary, we've restocked the Solutionwear that disrupted the shapewear market," she wrote. "In restocking, SKIMS will be able to help bring relief to those affected by COVID-19 with our commitment to donate $1M to support mothers and children during this difficult time."

Meanwhile, the mother of four is no stranger to sharing some of her iconic past styles. She once showed off her questionable eyebrows when she was in eighth grade.

"Look at my eyebrows, Anatasia would be mortified!" she joked, referencing brow guru Anatasia Soare.

Meanwhile, Kardashian West and her older sister, 40-year-old Kourtney Kardashian, recently made headlines due to an argument between the two shockingly turning physical on KUWTK. Watch the video below for more:

