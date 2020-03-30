Backstreet Boys Perform 'I Want It That Way' While in Separate in Living Rooms

Backstreet Boys can still harmonize perfectly from five different locations! AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell gave a very special performance during the iHeart Living Room Concert for America, which aired Sunday on Fox.

In separate locations that spanned from Atlanta, Georgia, to Los Angeles, California, all five members of the boy band gave it their all while singing their hit 1999 song, "I Want It That Way."

Littrell got things started by thanking those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic and encouraging people to "stay safe, stay home and protect yourself," before belting out the first line of the popular song.

Eventually each member joined in from their homes, leading to an amazing music video with all five guys. Richardson and Carter even got some help from their kids throughout the performance.

Elton John hosted the special, which benefited Feeding America and the First Responder Children's Foundation, organizations that are helping with coronavirus relief efforts. To open the show, John explained that the concert was put on in an effort to "lift your spirits" while "we're all hunkered down."

"[We'll] have some artist friends play a few songs, say hi, and tell you we love you from our homes to yours," John said, before performances from Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and more took place.

The online concert came after many artists took it upon themselves to sing on livestreams after in-person performances were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video below for more recent at-home concerts.

