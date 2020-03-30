'90 Day Fiance': David's Ukrainian Girlfriend Lana Stands Him Up for the Fourth Time

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star David didn't get the meeting and engagement he was hoping for on Sunday's episode of the TLC reality series.

David, a 60-year-old computer programmer from Las Vegas, has been trying to meet his Ukrainian girlfriend, 27-year-old Lana, after speaking online for seven years. Lana has already been a no-show three previous times David has traveled to Ukraine -- with excuses like she had to undergo a medical operation or there was a death in her family -- but David persists, traveling to Ukraine for the fourth time and says he is sure that this will be the time he finally meets the blonde bombshell. He even brought an engagement ring with him and says he plans to propose.

"I can't believe that in 24 hours, I'm going to meet Lana in person," he says.

But in a heartbreaking moment, after David makes an effort to look his best and dresses up to match what Lana says she will be wearing, Lana is once again a no show at the train station. A confused David then writes Lana through the foreign dating site they've been communicating through, though she is no longer answering him.

How many more times will David have to endure? #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/1NUoWqY9cD — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) March 30, 2020

Still, David says he is determined to meet Lana and wants to travel to Pavlohrad, Ukraine, where she says she is from, even though she has ghosted him. David tells his plans to his friend, Anya, who lives in Ukraine, and she tells him it's not a good idea since Pavlohrad is far and not a safe place to travel to. She also warns him that Lana isn't serious about the relationship, but notes that David is stubborn and will continue to do what he wants.

For more on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 4 Has First Same-Sex Couple Ever & Darcey's Return

'90 Day Fiance': Usman's Fans React to His Fiancee, 'Baby Girl' Lisa, For the First Time

'90 Day Fiance': Ed Tries to Win Rosemarie Back After STD Test Fight