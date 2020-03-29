Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood to Perform Live Concert Special on CBS

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are going live on primetime TV!

The superstar couple will appear in a new primetime special, Garth & Trisha: Live by Request!, on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, the network announced on Sunday.

The special will see the Brooks and Yearwood perform live from their home recording studio, Studio G, as they offer an intimate concert for viewers, emphasizing the message that amid the coronavirus pandemic, "we're all in this together."

Brooks and Yearwood previously hosted a casual at-home concert, Inside Studio G, last Monday. Over 5.2 million viewers tuned in, crashing Facebook and spurring the idea for the couple's upcoming network special. On Monday, March 30, Brooks will again host Inside Studio G, sharing details on how fans can make song requests for his and Yearwood's CBS special.



"We're seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one. In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus," Brooks and Yearwood said in a statement.



"After we saw Garth and Trisha crash Facebook, we reached out to them about bringing this Studio G to a larger audience in a safe and exciting way," said Jack Sussman, CBS' Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events. "With Garth and Trisha coupled with the power of broadcast television, anything can happen, making this an event not to be missed."



Garth & Trisha: Live by Request! will be filmed without a live studio audience. The primetime special will involve a minimal crew practicing social distancing and will be filmed with extensive safety precautions in place.

