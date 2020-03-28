Tom Hanks Shares Update After Returning Home After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks is glad to be home.

The actor took to Twitter on Saturday to share that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, are back in the U.S., as well as thanked those who looked after them after they tested positive for coronavirus.

"We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing," Hanks wrote to his many followers. "Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx."

On Friday, two weeks after the Hollywood couple revealed their coronavirus diagnosis, Hanks and Wilson were all smiles as they were photographed driving in Los Angeles and returning home.

Hanks announced on Instagram on March 11 that he and Wilson were diagnosed with the flu-like virus while he was working on his latest movie in Australia. He was the first celebrity to confirm he tested positive.

The two continued to share health updates with their fans, and left the hospital on March 16, five days after announcing their diagnosis.

A source told ET that the longtime couple decided to announce that they tested positive for the virus because "they felt it was the right thing to do."

"They felt it was their social duty to let the public know this disease is spreading," the source said. "They'd been in contact with co-workers, friends and fans, that announcing they had the virus was their way of making sure those who had been in contact with them would know to get tested."

For more on the couple's coronavirus journey, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are All Smiles as They Return to Los Angeles -- Pic!

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 'Feel Better' 2 Weeks After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks Posts Hopeful Health Update From Self-Isolation in Australia: 'We're All in This Together'