Ariana Grande Praises 'Literal Angel' Lady Gaga in Sweet Birthday Post

Ariana Grande has a special birthday message for Lady Gaga.

The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer took to Instagram to pen a sweet message for Gaga, who celebrates her 34th on Saturday. Grande posted a photo of the two, and couldn't help but praise the artist for changing her life.

"happy birthday to a literal angel that has changed my life in many ways ! i’ll tell u more about it later but ... u make my heart feel so full and happy and understood @ladygaga," Grande captioned her post. "Wishing u all the joy in the world today and every day ! have some pasta."

The A Star Is Born leading lady also received a birthday note from her friend and collaborator Tony Bennett. The 93-year-old singer, who released a joint album with Gaga titled Cheek to Cheek in 2014, made a video wishing her a happy birthday.

"Lady, happy birthday. Have a beautiful day," Bennett said in his sweet clip.

Wishing the happiest birthday to you, Lady! You're a remarkable artist and a wonderful friend. @ladygaga https://t.co/LmPVmibL3j pic.twitter.com/JmIU5dEmL4 — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) March 28, 2020

Earlier this week, Gaga, who recently released her new song "Stupid Love," announced that she would be postponing the release of her upcoming album, Chromatica, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest thing we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic," she wrote in a lengthy statement.

The singer also revealed that she had planned a secret Coachella set, that was ultimately canceled after the music festival was postponed.

For more on the postponement, watch the video below.

